1.0.6.0 Update

Bug fix
- Fix property owner achievment not triggering (properties owned before this fix will unfortunately not be taken into account)
- Fix some game interactions could break the game if used while in menu (unable to close the currently opened menu)
- Fix collisions on the Hangar building
- Fix some vehicle could not be spawned when reloading a game
New Vehicle
- Added a new version of PZ8 truck, for cattle transport
New props
- Add a "Company banner" props, displaying company name
Improvements/Updates
- Vehicle will keep loading/unloading resources even if the driver leaves the vehicle
- Update the way vehicle/trailers takes "age" damage: they will now be damaged mainly if actually used
- Slightly increase height of semi-trailers supports (should make it easier to poition the tractor under the trailer on uneven grounds)
- HQ building now display the company name
- Slightly decrease CPU cost of vehicles
- Slightly decrease Network cost of vehicles (multiplayer)
