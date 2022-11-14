 Skip to content

Roady Life update for 14 November 2022

1.0.6.0 Update

14 November 2022

Bug fix

  • Fix property owner achievment not triggering (properties owned before this fix will unfortunately not be taken into account)
  • Fix some game interactions could break the game if used while in menu (unable to close the currently opened menu)
  • Fix collisions on the Hangar building
  • Fix some vehicle could not be spawned when reloading a game

New Vehicle

  • Added a new version of PZ8 truck, for cattle transport

New props

  • Add a "Company banner" props, displaying company name

Improvements/Updates

  • Vehicle will keep loading/unloading resources even if the driver leaves the vehicle
  • Update the way vehicle/trailers takes "age" damage: they will now be damaged mainly if actually used
  • Slightly increase height of semi-trailers supports (should make it easier to poition the tractor under the trailer on uneven grounds)
  • HQ building now display the company name
  • Slightly decrease CPU cost of vehicles
  • Slightly decrease Network cost of vehicles (multiplayer)

