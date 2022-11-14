 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 14 November 2022

Patch - 0.2.0.2 - Game Breaking Bug In Medium Mode

Patch - 0.2.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:

  • Standard - Medium in The Keep would brick from wave 7.
  • Standard - Hard in The Keep would brick from wave 6, these have now been resolved.
  • The Final Detonation wouldn't always award the correct amount of score, this has been patched.
  • Soul Taker had a visual glitch, showing the particles incorrectly.
  • Bloodthirster previously showed very small hammers with the active ability enabled. This has been resolved.
  • Minecart can now also be damaged with hammer or bow.

Known Issues:

  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
  • In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
  • In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.

