Patch - 0.2.0.2 - Game Breaking Bug In Medium Mode

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:
- Standard - Medium in The Keep would brick from wave 7.
- Standard - Hard in The Keep would brick from wave 6, these have now been resolved.
- The Final Detonation wouldn't always award the correct amount of score, this has been patched.
- Soul Taker had a visual glitch, showing the particles incorrectly.
- Bloodthirster previously showed very small hammers with the active ability enabled. This has been resolved.
- Minecart can now also be damaged with hammer or bow.
Known Issues:
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
- There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
- When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
- In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
- In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
- In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.
Changed files in this update