Ship Simulator Realistic update for 14 November 2022

Major Update 0.8.7.0

14 November 2022

  • Update Ocean System
  • Upside down ship don't produce thrust anymore - start sinking
  • Added Mykonos Name in Text
  • Fixed Issue with Custom ships
  • Fixed Issue with engines
  • Hydraulic sounds hearing distance has been reduced
  • Ui sounds in all the scene buttons - (not ship controls or panels)
  • Redesign some panels
  • Loading Animations
  • Various Bug fixes

MP changes

  • Multiplayer Ocean Waves - Direction - Height are now synchronized and can only be changed form the room master
  • Time is now synchronized to all players
  • Steam username is now default username , you can change at your will

New Horn Implementation

