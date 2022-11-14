Major Update 0.8.7.0

Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important. Everyone is welcome to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
Update 0.8.7.0
- Update Ocean System
- Upside down ship don't produce thrust anymore - start sinking
- Added Mykonos Name in Text
- Fixed Issue with Custom ships
- Fixed Issue with engines
- Hydraulic sounds hearing distance has been reduced
- Ui sounds in all the scene buttons - (not ship controls or panels)
- Redesign some panels
- Loading Animations
- Various Bug fixes
MP changes
- Multiplayer Ocean Waves - Direction - Height are now synchronized and can only be changed form the room master
- Time is now synchronized to all players
- Steam username is now default username , you can change at your will
New Horn Implementation
