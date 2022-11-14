Hotfix 0.7.0.1

FIX
-
BLACKSCREEN WHEN STARTING
-
Immovable not making the player immovable when entering a new stage
-
German translation issues with berserker cart
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Immovable not making the player immovable when entering a new stage
German translation issues with berserker cart
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update