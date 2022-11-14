 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 14 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9934042

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX

  • BLACKSCREEN WHEN STARTING

  • Immovable not making the player immovable when entering a new stage

  • German translation issues with berserker cart

