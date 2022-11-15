 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 15 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.127 (2022.11.14)

  • [Feature] Add multi select actions for installing and uninstalling upgrades
  • [Tech] Automatically load save backup file when available if save file is corrupted
  • [Tech] Add extra layer of security to prevent writing corrupted data into save files
  • [Tech] Rotate 3 auto save files instead of having just 1
  • [Bug] Fix slot system would fail to update slots by designation after they were relocated
  • [Bug] Fix winching multiple rows of solar panels would only consider the row near the floor as part of the island
  • [Bug] Fix relocating multiple rows of solar panels would leave some panels out
  • [Bug] Fix dragging deconstruct tool over multiple relocation tasks would not cancel them
  • [Bug] Fix copying configuration and pasting it onto a single object would skip the copy validation

