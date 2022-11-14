 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mushroom Card RPG update for 14 November 2022

Update v1.66

Share · View all patches · Build 9933996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Default Posture restore turn count change to 4.
  • The script can be set not to stack display equipments on the character portrait.
  • Optimize HP bar display.
  • Zero posture caused by obtaining negative posture also triggers knock back.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2122551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link