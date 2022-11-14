- Default Posture restore turn count change to 4.
- The script can be set not to stack display equipments on the character portrait.
- Optimize HP bar display.
- Zero posture caused by obtaining negative posture also triggers knock back.
Mushroom Card RPG update for 14 November 2022
Update v1.66
Patchnotes via Steam Community
