- Terrain optimizations: surface texture compression
- Fluid simulation optimizations
- Hair particle system optimizations
- Added brightness, contrast, saturation sliders
- scripting updates
- added camera_shake.lua sample script
- added play button: executes last script again
- added stop button: stops every background script
- improved switching scenes in the editor
- fixes
Wicked Engine update for 14 November 2022
v0.71.93
Patchnotes via Steam Community
