Wicked Engine update for 14 November 2022

v0.71.93

Build 9933844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terrain optimizations: surface texture compression
  • Fluid simulation optimizations
  • Hair particle system optimizations
  • Added brightness, contrast, saturation sliders
  • scripting updates
  • added camera_shake.lua sample script
  • added play button: executes last script again
  • added stop button: stops every background script
  • improved switching scenes in the editor
  • fixes

