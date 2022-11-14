- Tweaked Movement, max speed is now proportional to input
- Added Upgrades multi-buy in Arcade
- Modified the upgrade cube appearance to be an Omega
- Made the "Hold Fire to Skip" larger in tutorial
- Added main menu tooltips detailing game modes
Alcyon Infinity update for 14 November 2022
Movement, and QoL - Update 0.6.1.1
