Alcyon Infinity update for 14 November 2022

Movement, and QoL - Update 0.6.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9933576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked Movement, max speed is now proportional to input
  • Added Upgrades multi-buy in Arcade
  • Modified the upgrade cube appearance to be an Omega
  • Made the "Hold Fire to Skip" larger in tutorial
  • Added main menu tooltips detailing game modes

