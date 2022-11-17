Update v0.4.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Improvements
- Improved the Animelike style
- Changed thumbnails of some styles
- Added Squid AI animation to the loading screens
- The game will now prevent smartphones from going into sleep mode while playing
Bugfix
- Fixed the bug that the game would stop when it failed to generate images
- Fixed the bug that a wrong avatar was displayed right after it was obtained
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update