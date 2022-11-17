 Skip to content

AI: Art Impostor update for 17 November 2022

Update v0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Improvements

  • Improved the Animelike style
  • Changed thumbnails of some styles
  • Added Squid AI animation to the loading screens
  • The game will now prevent smartphones from going into sleep mode while playing

Bugfix

  • Fixed the bug that the game would stop when it failed to generate images
  • Fixed the bug that a wrong avatar was displayed right after it was obtained

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

