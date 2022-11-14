 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 14 November 2022

Mini patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9933544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with firing automatic turrets;
  • Fixed some problems with the cockpit (it could be duplicated)
  • Set a maximum limit of items in space per sector (to optimize massive fights with a lot of drops)

Changed files in this update

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
