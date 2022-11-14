Release 0.5.36 Changelog

More bugfixing is done!
Here what we have fixed:
- Sometimes multiple workers would start pushing toward the same destination without anybody winning
- Workers stuck destroying a construction wouldn't free even when cancelling the destruction
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
More bugfixing is done!
Here what we have fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update