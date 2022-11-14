 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 14 November 2022

Release 0.5.36 Changelog

Release 0.5.36 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More bugfixing is done!

Here what we have fixed:

  • Sometimes multiple workers would start pushing toward the same destination without anybody winning
  • Workers stuck destroying a construction wouldn't free even when cancelling the destruction

