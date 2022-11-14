English
##########Content############
[Queensmouth]Added an altar in the church of Queensmouth. (You can use its functionalities but cannot steal it.)
[Faith]New Tenet: Tsethar (Gain devotion when releasing the bind of a pet. Devotion amount is scaled with the pet's level. Half the tenet cost if following Buddhism.)
[Faith]Tsethar is likely going to be a tenet that can be abused mechanism-width. Just like in real life, the animals released by pious Buddhists sometimes just got captured again soon after. But, it's not my place to question their rituals of goodwill.
[Faith]New Tenet: Law and Order (+10% resistance to confusion and daze)
[Faith]"Sun Worship" tenet now also gives +3% Fire Effects
[Lost in the Sand]Bandits may eventually start to inhabit the Expedition Team's Tent after all investigation groups left.
[Lost in the Sand]Those bandits in the Expedition Team's Tent will complain there is nothing valuable in the tent.
##########System#############
[Lost in the Sand]Added a function in the story manager to quick-check a decision you made in the Tea House.
简体中文
##########Content############
【王后镇】在王后镇的教堂里加入了一个祭坛。（你可以使用它的功能，但是你无法将其偷走。）
【信仰】新信条：放生（将宠物放生时会获得虔诚。虔诚的数量基于宠物的等级。如果核心信仰是佛教，则加入这个信条的开销减半。）
【信仰】放生信条非常可能在机制上是可以被滥用的。就像在现实生活中，上游放生下游捕捞的情况一样。但是，我并不会去过多评价这种貌似不实用但是出于善念的举动。
【信仰】新信条：法律与秩序（+10%混乱抗性和幻惑抗性）
【信仰】太阳崇拜信条现在会同时提供+3%的火属性效果。
【迷失于沙粒中】当地的强盗会在所有调查人员离开探险队的帐篷后的某个时间点开始在这个帐篷里出现。
【迷失于沙粒中】这些在帐篷里出现的强盗会抱怨里面没有任何值钱的东西。
##########System#############
【迷失于沙粒中】在剧情管理器中加入了一个函数来快速检测你在茶馆中作出的一个决定。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 November 2022
Update, Version 20221114
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update