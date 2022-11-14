 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 14 November 2022

Fixed a minor bug that caused some elite items to not roll their skill damage

Share · View all patches · Build 9932978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

330: Early Access 0.14.16 - November 14, 2022 8:10 AM EST
• Fixed a bug that caused skill damage bonuses to not roll properly on many new elite unique items.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link