330: Early Access 0.14.16 - November 14, 2022 8:10 AM EST
• Fixed a bug that caused skill damage bonuses to not roll properly on many new elite unique items.
Nevergrind Online update for 14 November 2022
Fixed a minor bug that caused some elite items to not roll their skill damage
