 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Side Effect update for 14 November 2022

1.5.3 - Sellers reworked / items updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9932661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Objective of this update is to make sellers more attractive
  • I made of lot of changes on "unloved" items
  • White screen problem after finishing the tutorial fixed

Sellers

  • Rerolling a seller is more expensive
  • Shop now have 3/6/9 items
  • Library wheel system removed
  • Mercenary camp removed (it was a too similar to the shop)
  • Blacksmith has 1 less anvil
  • You can refill the blacksmith
  • Angelroom now has 3/6/9 spells
  • You can reroll the angel room
  • Angel room never closes
  • Devil room now has 3/6/9 items and closes turn 5 (instead of 4)
  • You can take all items you want in the devil room
  • You can reroll the devil room
  • Quantum rift now have 1/2/3 items
  • You can reroll the quantum rift
New seller: laboratory
  • You can recycle your spells into items
  • It costs a small amount of golds and 2 spells in order to craft 3/6/9 items
  • Pick one of them

Changed files in this update

Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link