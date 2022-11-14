- Updated the intro with random background images and logo colors.
- This build tests performance improvements on the main map.
- Updated the intro.
- Fixed a flaw which calculated trades wrong.
- Fixed a flaw which prevented jackets from properly being equipped.
Graffiti Battle update for 14 November 2022
Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.5.2
