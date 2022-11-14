 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graffiti Battle update for 14 November 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9932512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the intro with random background images and logo colors.
  • This build tests performance improvements on the main map.
  • Updated the intro.
  • Fixed a flaw which calculated trades wrong.
  • Fixed a flaw which prevented jackets from properly being equipped.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link