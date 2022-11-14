 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skycliffs update for 14 November 2022

Patch notes v0.9.6b

Share · View all patches · Build 9931849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access v0.9.6b

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • The map in the quick menu now centers on the island where the player currently is

BALANCING

  • Mystery bullets: reduced the number of random effects from 1/3/6/10/15 to 1/2/4/6/9
  • Reduced the challenges money rewards in the later zones

FIXES

  • Fixed issue with the player keeping shooting after winning the best tier of the lunar balls challenge
  • Player orbitals no longer hurt enemies before they are entirely spawned
  • Tweaked all enemies shapes so that they are less likely to get stuck against obstacles (which should prevent some lags with the physics engine)
  • Fixed memory leak affecting performances during long play sessions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1888202
  • Loading history…
Depot 1888203
  • Loading history…
Depot 1888204
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link