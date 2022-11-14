Patch notes v0.9.6b

Early Access v0.9.6b
QUALITY OF LIFE
- The map in the quick menu now centers on the island where the player currently is
BALANCING
- Mystery bullets: reduced the number of random effects from 1/3/6/10/15 to 1/2/4/6/9
- Reduced the challenges money rewards in the later zones
FIXES
- Fixed issue with the player keeping shooting after winning the best tier of the lunar balls challenge
- Player orbitals no longer hurt enemies before they are entirely spawned
- Tweaked all enemies shapes so that they are less likely to get stuck against obstacles (which should prevent some lags with the physics engine)
- Fixed memory leak affecting performances during long play sessions
Changed files in this update