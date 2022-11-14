Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio Launches November 24!

Strike from the shadows in Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio, launching as a free update on November 24. Ready your daggers to command units inspired by ancient Persia and its factions, and take on a new Seasonal Campaign featuring two reworked Maps!

Prepare to become a legendary assassin by preordering the Battle Pass in-game

New Weapon Class: Chain Dart & Scimitar

Sting like a scorpion with the Chain Dart & Scimitar, the thirteenth Weapon Class in Conqueror’s Blade and the only weapon of choice for a true assassin. Hook enemies into a devastating attack, and deploy a smoke bomb to retreat to safety and plan your next hit.

The Chain Dart & Scimitar will be available shortly after launch. Unlock it on December 8 via new Weapon Challenges!

Become A Leader Of Assassins With New Units

Even the deadliest of assassins need a loyal band of followers. Recruit new Seasonal units inspired by ancient Persian factions:

Jangjus (3-Star): This faction is specialized in melee and close-range combat, using scimitars and throwing knives. They fight fearlessly in the face of an unstoppable enemy army with unshakable bravery.

Camel Lancers (4-Star): An elite cavalry seen as a symbol of military might. Though their speed may not match horses, their stamina is unrivalled. Their great endurance enables them the ability of anti-horses.

Hashashins (5-Star): Dangerous, elusive, determined. The Hashashins are trained in agility and stealth, allowing them to sneak attack any foe with their guard down.

Revamped Maps

Rally your band of assassins and revisit the sand-ravaged fortresses of two fan-favourite maps: Kurak Castle and Areaktol, now revamped with new features!

New Seasonal Campaign

Leap into a brand new Seasonal Campaign by starting your assassin’s quest in the Borderlands or Bartholia, and play every week to secure your standing. Battle in twice-weekly Territory Wars with your House and complete Stages to prepare for the final fight in Daicheng at the end of the Season.

The way you’re rewarded for Territory Wars in the new Season is changing! Triumph will now be awarded based on your Battle Score—to learn more, check out the dedicated article.

Preorder the Battle Pass

Preorder the Scorpio Battle Pass to earn exclusive bonus content immediately and when Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio launches. The following rewards are only available when you preorder the Battle Pass in-game before November 24:

Scorpio Battle Pass: Active from November 24!

2x Heroic Epic: Receive 5,000 Glory per Heroic Epic to boost your Battle Pass level.

10x Unit Medals: Each Unit Medal grants 5,000 Unit XP to a selected unit.

50,000 Bronze Coins: In-game currency.

1x Treatise: This allows the War Scholar to excavate ancient battlefields and collect Doctrines to give your units useful bonuses.

Fight for exclusive rewards throughout the new Season, and rise to claim the Noble Hashashin Hero Attire at Tier 100. You’ll also unlock the Guild Agent Hero Attire straight away when you activate your Battle Pass.

New Runes

The Rune system is back! Augment your loadout with sacred artefacts earned by raising your Seasonal Level.

You can attach Runes to your Warlord’s weapon, helmet, armor, boots, and bracers via the Seasonal Runes tab (by pressing ‘F5’) to grant tactical improvements and special bonuses to your equipment.

Doctrine Changes

When Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio launches, there’ll be a new way to earn Doctrines! You'll be able to exchange Daybreak Seal for the Doctrines you want, and the new Doctrine Fusion system should give you a new use for your old Doctrines that are simply gathering dust.

There will also be a new item type: Doctrine Reagents. You can use Doctrine Reagents of an equal quality as materials in their place, and earn more powerful Doctrines. Check out the dedicated article for more information.

