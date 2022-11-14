 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alice with Gatling update for 14 November 2022

Update v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9931547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
This time, I made the following updates.

  • I have taken emergency action against a bug that causes the game to become unprogressive on level 15. As far as I've checked it seems to be ok, but please let me know if you still have problems.
  • Implemented options to invert the viewpoint control. More precisely, you can invert the viewpoint control by setting a negative mouse sensitivity value.
  • Minor game balance adjustments have been made to Challenge Mode.

Please continue to send me any problems or requests via the 'Report bug' button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link