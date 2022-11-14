 Skip to content

Light It Up update for 14 November 2022

LIU Update 1.06

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • OWL has been updated from v0.75.140 to v0.75.141
  • Fixed a bug where copying the buttons after selecting an image would cause a crash. This is because there was some left over code that attempted to login twice after copying. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178401
