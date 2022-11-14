-
Fix the bug that some players cannot enter the archive after the update
1.修復部分玩家更新後存檔無法進入的BUG
-
Update the AI of the table, you can subdivide the types of food on thtable
2.更新餐桌的AI，你可以更細分放在桌上的食物種類
Elf Sex Farm update for 14 November 2022
[版本更新] V1.50->V1.51
Patchnotes via Steam Community
