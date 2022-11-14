 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 14 November 2022

0.9.3

  • Added new advanced ability: Sturdy
  • Increased the chance of shower cubicles spawning in the corner
  • There will be at least one random monster per level
  • Added key rebindings
  • Modified ability tree, player becomes more powerful now

