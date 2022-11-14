- Added new advanced ability: Sturdy
- Increased the chance of shower cubicles spawning in the corner
- There will be at least one random monster per level
- Added key rebindings
- Modified ability tree, player becomes more powerful now
Floor44 update for 14 November 2022
0.9.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
