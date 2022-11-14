 Skip to content

BATTLE GEAR update for 14 November 2022

8 stage movie fix

Build 9931351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

8 Stage Name Change (No Game)
Start Movie Only

8ステージ名変更(ゲーム不可)
スタートムービー視聴のみ可能

8스테이지 이름 변경(게임불가)
스타트 무비 시청만 가능

Changed files in this update

