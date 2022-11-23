 Skip to content

Spelunky 2 update for 23 November 2022

Patch Notes: v1.28

Patch Notes: v1.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player indicators will no longer appear when there is only one player.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the player to take some vortex.
  • "Full Spelunker" is now unlocked properly in all situations, it should unlock retroactively for players that should have it unlocked but haven't.

