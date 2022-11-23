- Player indicators will no longer appear when there is only one player.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the player to take some vortex.
- "Full Spelunker" is now unlocked properly in all situations, it should unlock retroactively for players that should have it unlocked but haven't.
Spelunky 2 update for 23 November 2022
Patch Notes: v1.28
