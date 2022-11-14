 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 14 November 2022

EA Build Hotfix #17

Share · View all patches · Build 9930919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1234 Fixed empty player fleet in tutorial
  • Ticket #908 Diplomacy AI fixes in tutorial
  • Ticket #1242 Tutorial “offramps” added
  • Ticket #1247 New Game menu custom flag and color selection fix
  • Ticket #1244 Subterranean bonus after evolutionary mutation fix
  • Ticket #1231 Hyper Advanced Technology population fix
  • Ticket #1241 Special units category filter in build queue fix
  • Ticket #1246 Railgun and auto gauss mount type damage calculation fix
  • Ticket #1245 Purchased production BCs not removed from treasury during the same turn fix
  • Ticket #1221 Outpost construction diplomacy infinite loop fix
  • Ticket #1235 Unknown Fleet overlay in system with existing player fleet fix
  • Ticket #1240 Build Queue removed items not returning to buildable state fix
  • Ticket #1248 Infinite loop on AI breaking research treaty in tutorial fix

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link