- Ticket #1234 Fixed empty player fleet in tutorial
- Ticket #908 Diplomacy AI fixes in tutorial
- Ticket #1242 Tutorial “offramps” added
- Ticket #1247 New Game menu custom flag and color selection fix
- Ticket #1244 Subterranean bonus after evolutionary mutation fix
- Ticket #1231 Hyper Advanced Technology population fix
- Ticket #1241 Special units category filter in build queue fix
- Ticket #1246 Railgun and auto gauss mount type damage calculation fix
- Ticket #1245 Purchased production BCs not removed from treasury during the same turn fix
- Ticket #1221 Outpost construction diplomacy infinite loop fix
- Ticket #1235 Unknown Fleet overlay in system with existing player fleet fix
- Ticket #1240 Build Queue removed items not returning to buildable state fix
- Ticket #1248 Infinite loop on AI breaking research treaty in tutorial fix
Lord of Rigel update for 14 November 2022
EA Build Hotfix #17
