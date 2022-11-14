Patch notes: v0.6.126 (2022.11.13)

v0.6.126 (2022.11.13)
- [Feature] Replace Ship Computer's internal heat / cooldown procedure with neural network fragmentation / defragmentation
- [Feature] Having multiple Ship Computers will reduce the time spent in defragmentation procedure (ex cooldown)
- [Balance] Ship Computer will emit 3x more heat
- [Balance] You can Defragment (ex cooldown) Ship Computer on demand if it has over 10% fragmentation (was available only since 50% before)
- [UI/UX] Show Event Log when neural network is booted after defragmentation procedure
- [Performance] Limit concurrent teleporter particle systems to 15
- [Performance] Limit concurrent nanobot particle systems (construct, deconstruct, repair vfx) to 20
- [Bug] Fix Achievement "One Piece" would only unlock if you had an active suggestion to connect the ship sections together
- [Bug] Fix Achievement "Joy Ride" could not unlock in certain conditions
- [Bug] Fix Furnace would ignore individual "Idle Warning" setting, and wouldn't save / load it
