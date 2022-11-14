 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 14 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.126 (2022.11.13)

  • [Feature] Replace Ship Computer's internal heat / cooldown procedure with neural network fragmentation / defragmentation
  • [Feature] Having multiple Ship Computers will reduce the time spent in defragmentation procedure (ex cooldown)
  • [Balance] Ship Computer will emit 3x more heat
  • [Balance] You can Defragment (ex cooldown) Ship Computer on demand if it has over 10% fragmentation (was available only since 50% before)
  • [UI/UX] Show Event Log when neural network is booted after defragmentation procedure
  • [Performance] Limit concurrent teleporter particle systems to 15
  • [Performance] Limit concurrent nanobot particle systems (construct, deconstruct, repair vfx) to 20
  • [Bug] Fix Achievement "One Piece" would only unlock if you had an active suggestion to connect the ship sections together
  • [Bug] Fix Achievement "Joy Ride" could not unlock in certain conditions
  • [Bug] Fix Furnace would ignore individual "Idle Warning" setting, and wouldn't save / load it

