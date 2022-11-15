- Fixed bug when logging out after using Google login
- Fixed bug in daily reward collection task
- Fixed bug with incorrect club creation date displayed
- Fixed buttons when changing Union chat channel settings
- Fixed layout bug in Market watchlist
- Fix for Academy card slot not working correctly
- Extensive minor bug fixes
Blackout Rugby update for 15 November 2022
1.51.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
