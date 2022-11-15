 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 15 November 2022

1.51.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug when logging out after using Google login
  • Fixed bug in daily reward collection task
  • Fixed bug with incorrect club creation date displayed
  • Fixed buttons when changing Union chat channel settings
  • Fixed layout bug in Market watchlist
  • Fix for Academy card slot not working correctly
  • Extensive minor bug fixes

