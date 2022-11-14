 Skip to content

EpicSurvivors update for 14 November 2022

Patch 0.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Bug fixed（Character select bug）
2.AI Optimization
3.Map Optimization
4.Add 10 new abilities
//Lightning chain,IceNova,Auto turret,Mine,ColdSnap,
//DeathMark,KineticBlast,RighteousFire,DarkHole,GravitySmash

There will be more content soon

