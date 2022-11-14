Patch 0.4.1 includes small changes and fixes:
- Add exploration mode (travel to location from map). Cannot progress in story mode from exploration mode.
- Map travel is available also for locations that are not discovered in story mode, there are few exceptions.
- Regions are now connected to each other by portals.
- Player health and damage are increased based on character level.
- Allies health and damage are increased based on player level.
- Enemies health and damage are increased based on region.
Changed files in this update