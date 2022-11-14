 Skip to content

Fight For Eden update for 14 November 2022

Patch 0.4.1

Patch 0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.4.1 includes small changes and fixes:

  • Add exploration mode (travel to location from map). Cannot progress in story mode from exploration mode.
  • Map travel is available also for locations that are not discovered in story mode, there are few exceptions.
  • Regions are now connected to each other by portals.
  • Player health and damage are increased based on character level.
  • Allies health and damage are increased based on player level.
  • Enemies health and damage are increased based on region.

