 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Duck Race update for 13 November 2022

Early big fixes and new sound effects!

Share · View all patches · Build 9929151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some early bugs were spotted and have been fixed, see below full list of changes

  • !IMPORTANT! - Q and Space have now been switched - Q will show/hide duck names while Space will raise the camera. This feels more intuitive (jumping, init?)
  • Snowy Beaks previously unable to Finish race - this is now fixed
  • Some ducks could get stuck in the sand castle of Quackpool Pleasure - added current to encourage them out.
  • Fixed duck textures
  • Invisible issue related to Twitch connection resolved, don't worry about it
  • Improved textures in Quackatoa
  • Added more sound effects as requested by Jamie Spector
  • Extra logging for !duckname issue - please get in touch if you experience issues with Duck names.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2152421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link