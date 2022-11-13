Early big fixes and new sound effects!

Some early bugs were spotted and have been fixed, see below full list of changes
- !IMPORTANT! - Q and Space have now been switched - Q will show/hide duck names while Space will raise the camera. This feels more intuitive (jumping, init?)
- Snowy Beaks previously unable to Finish race - this is now fixed
- Some ducks could get stuck in the sand castle of Quackpool Pleasure - added current to encourage them out.
- Fixed duck textures
- Invisible issue related to Twitch connection resolved, don't worry about it
- Improved textures in Quackatoa
- Added more sound effects as requested by Jamie Spector
- Extra logging for !duckname issue - please get in touch if you experience issues with Duck names.
Changed files in this update