Update 1.2

Upate 1.2 Notes:

-FINALLY actually fixed rare game-breaking bug causing dialogue to be stuck in the middle of the piano scene (thanks so much for the help Vex/DerEineSchwarzeRabe!)

-Fixed a few typos and text formatting issues

-Fixed some house colliders so you can't clip through them anymore.

-Fixed bug in Little Ruthie scene where music never starts playing

-Fixed Yiayia's flower in portrait appearing and disappearing with a delay

-Set hand-hold default setting to Hold in settings menu

-Set gamepad vibration default setting to ON in settings menu