A Walk With Yiayia update for 13 November 2022

Update 1.2

Upate 1.2 Notes:

-FINALLY actually fixed rare game-breaking bug causing dialogue to be stuck in the middle of the piano scene (thanks so much for the help Vex/DerEineSchwarzeRabe!)
-Fixed a few typos and text formatting issues
-Fixed some house colliders so you can't clip through them anymore.
-Fixed bug in Little Ruthie scene where music never starts playing
-Fixed Yiayia's flower in portrait appearing and disappearing with a delay
-Set hand-hold default setting to Hold in settings menu
-Set gamepad vibration default setting to ON in settings menu

