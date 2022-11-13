Improved camera movement
Improved Examine sequence (Re-worked examine rotation + pickupItem alignment with camera)
Room 3 Train: Fixed chess reset + success bug
Bugfixed some issues in the settings panel
Improved Chinese font aspect
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 13 November 2022
1.17 - Various gameplay improvements and fixes
