Localization Update

Hello Everyone!

I am pleased to announce that 9 new languages have been added to the game in the latest update:

German

Finnish

Polish

Portuguese

Brazilian Portuguese

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

I would like to say a big thank you to the members of our Discord Server for their time and work in creating the translation thus helping to make the game more accessible to all players! All users who contributed to the translation of the game can be seen in the Credits tab in the game.

New languages are planned for the near future.

If you haven't had a chance yet, I encourage you to play the new game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157110/FUCK_HITLER/

And to add upcoming Ultimate Ragdoll Game to your Wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1978720/Ultimate_Ragdoll_Game/