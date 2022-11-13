--Help from The Inside quest visibility fixed, added quest paths markers
--Removed issue when during loading game at certain quest stage player could lose Master level Skill Points
--Pause widget now enables mouse
--Increased Ultimate casting time by 8s (its casting time)
--Increased Kill10Guards side quest reward
Darkness Reborn update for 13 November 2022
Version 1.2.2
