 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkness Reborn update for 13 November 2022

Version 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9928814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Help from The Inside quest visibility fixed, added quest paths markers
--Removed issue when during loading game at certain quest stage player could lose Master level Skill Points
--Pause widget now enables mouse
--Increased Ultimate casting time by 8s (its casting time)
--Increased Kill10Guards side quest reward

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link