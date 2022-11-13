Torches, campfire performance, construction changes and fixes. Version 0.5.3
- At night, villagers will now walk around with torches in their hands as long as they aren't carrying something else or attempting to steal.
-
Hunters will now roam much further.
-
New villagers now join with clothing; their clothing will be worn down and soon in need of replacement.
-
People now move around buildings when constructing.
-
Large campfire performance increase.
-
Added building placement sound.
-
Separated Linen and cloth on tailor hud to show them as two clothing recipes.
-
Reduced max builders on a single construction from 5 > 3.
-
Improved navigation around buildings.
-
Carts will refund their contents on load rather than losing all the resources.
-
Fixed homeless children slide tackling then standing back up at the start of each movement.
-
Fixed issue with homeless people attempting to drink but getting stuck in a loop.
-
Fixed issue with graveyard preview and placement.
-
Fixed tailor hud translation.
-
Fixed labourers randomly move into the river.
-
Fixed path preview circle causing navigation to update when moved.
Changed files in this update