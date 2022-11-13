 Skip to content

Bastide update for 13 November 2022

Torches, campfire performance, construction changes and fixes. Version 0.5.3

Bastide update for 13 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • At night, villagers will now walk around with torches in their hands as long as they aren't carrying something else or attempting to steal.

  • Hunters will now roam much further.

  • New villagers now join with clothing; their clothing will be worn down and soon in need of replacement.

  • People now move around buildings when constructing.

  • Large campfire performance increase.

  • Added building placement sound.

  • Separated Linen and cloth on tailor hud to show them as two clothing recipes.

  • Reduced max builders on a single construction from 5 > 3.

  • Improved navigation around buildings.

  • Carts will refund their contents on load rather than losing all the resources.

  • Fixed homeless children slide tackling then standing back up at the start of each movement.

  • Fixed issue with homeless people attempting to drink but getting stuck in a loop.

  • Fixed issue with graveyard preview and placement.

  • Fixed tailor hud translation.

  • Fixed labourers randomly move into the river.

  • Fixed path preview circle causing navigation to update when moved.

