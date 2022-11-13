 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 13 November 2022

Update 2022.0.5 (v2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes to the leaderboards of record.
  • The game client now shows your position in the leaderboard.
  • There will be a web page with the result of the previous race starting tomorrow.
  • Fixed bug in the championship table: The FULL points were awarded in qualifying by mistake. Only HALF points were intended to be awarded. This will change the championship standings, and I am very sorry for this mistake.

