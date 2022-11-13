Update Notes for V1.0 Patch #2

Patch Notes:
- Adjusted monolith markers on map for better visibility.
- Adjusted ladder mechanic for better placement and perspective.
- Fixed issue with monolith delivery waypoints sometimes not being removed when current deliveries completed and other minor adjustments to monolith waypoint behavior.
- Fixed issue with monolith names not saving/loading properly.
- Removed random generation of monolith names on each playthrough for more consistent replays.
- Fixed issue with modules carried into boss fight still respawning with player if boss was not engaged or is defeated.
- Fixed issue with error dialogue appearing after quitting the game with DLSS enabled.
- Added "View Distance" to "Features" section of Video settings.
- Added "Low" option for "Shadows" setting and adjusted graphics presets accordingly.
- Various other tweaks and fixes.
Changed files in this update