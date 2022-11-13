Update Notes for November 13th, 2022

-Added Deer
-Fixed up some crafting recipes
-Fixed Thirst and Hunger rates
-Fixed some UI
-Added footsteps
-Added ambient noise
-Fixed trader names
-Added berry bushes
-Added bushes for plant fiber
I.D.F.K. update for 13 November 2022
