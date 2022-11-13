 Skip to content

Oakenfold update for 13 November 2022

Oakenfold is ready for release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm proud to announce that Oakenfold version 1.0.0 is finally here!

Thanks everyone for the amazing support! I hope to continue developing Oakenfold the upcoming year(s).

Enjoy!

Changelog

  • All the leaderboards have been reset
    • New Intro Cinematic on game start! Learn all about what happened to Earth and Asha is trying to escape the planet.
  • New HUD: On the 'New Game screen', the abilities of the selected mindset are now shown. Hovering over them will provide more information.
  • New SFX: Asha, the crates and the crafting station now teleport in and out of every location
  • New VFX: It's autumn, the leaf particle effects are back on the home screen
  • Update: Insane difficulty score multiplier has gone up from 1.4 to 1.5
  • Update Graphic: Teleport pad has been changed
  • Update Graphic: Landmine has been changed
  • Audio Improvement: Interface sounds now also adjust their volume according to the settings 'SFX' slider
  • Mission RoboPatrol: Reward is nog 2 energy + 3 timebank (used to be 4 timebank)
  • Mission Launch Guidance System: Now gives a scaling reward per satellite that you keep alive
  • Mission Sandwurm: Now has clearer indicator when its going to come out of the ground
  • Item Smith's Earpiece: Ability image has been changed
  • Bugfix: Quick Escaping while being TimeLocked now correctly sets you back to the most recent state (escape is impossible while timelocked)

