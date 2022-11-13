Oakenfold is ready for release

I'm proud to announce that Oakenfold version 1.0.0 is finally here!
Thanks everyone for the amazing support! I hope to continue developing Oakenfold the upcoming year(s).
Enjoy!
Changelog
- All the leaderboards have been reset
- New Intro Cinematic on game start! Learn all about what happened to Earth and Asha is trying to escape the planet.
- New HUD: On the 'New Game screen', the abilities of the selected mindset are now shown. Hovering over them will provide more information.
- New SFX: Asha, the crates and the crafting station now teleport in and out of every location
- New VFX: It's autumn, the leaf particle effects are back on the home screen
- Update: Insane difficulty score multiplier has gone up from 1.4 to 1.5
- Update Graphic: Teleport pad has been changed
- Update Graphic: Landmine has been changed
- Audio Improvement: Interface sounds now also adjust their volume according to the settings 'SFX' slider
- Mission RoboPatrol: Reward is nog 2 energy + 3 timebank (used to be 4 timebank)
- Mission Launch Guidance System: Now gives a scaling reward per satellite that you keep alive
- Mission Sandwurm: Now has clearer indicator when its going to come out of the ground
- Item Smith's Earpiece: Ability image has been changed
- Bugfix: Quick Escaping while being TimeLocked now correctly sets you back to the most recent state (escape is impossible while timelocked)
