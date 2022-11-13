 Skip to content

Championship Wrestling Promoter update for 13 November 2022

Patch 1.002

View all patches · Build 9928412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another batch of bug fixes and a bit of re-balancing.

  • Fixed an incorrect tooltip in the new game options
  • Fixed the colour of the Safe Worker trait icon
  • Fixed an issue where Popularity penalties were not applying correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the Faction edit screen would fail to load correctly
  • Fixed a rare issue where a show could not be finished because the View Results button was not responsive
  • Fixed an issue where the AI would assign a championship to the wrong gender
  • Fixed an issue where a ladder match could be created with no championship on the line
  • Fixed an issue where a faction could have a blank name
  • Fixed an issue where a tag team match could end with a blank move name
  • Fixed an issue where a long match with too much text could stop displaying the text properly
  • Slightly increased the odds of positive results in matches
  • Slightly reduced the AI’s ability to book high ranking shows

