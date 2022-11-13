Patch 1.002

Another batch of bug fixes and a bit of re-balancing.
- Fixed an incorrect tooltip in the new game options
- Fixed the colour of the Safe Worker trait icon
- Fixed an issue where Popularity penalties were not applying correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Faction edit screen would fail to load correctly
- Fixed a rare issue where a show could not be finished because the View Results button was not responsive
- Fixed an issue where the AI would assign a championship to the wrong gender
- Fixed an issue where a ladder match could be created with no championship on the line
- Fixed an issue where a faction could have a blank name
- Fixed an issue where a tag team match could end with a blank move name
- Fixed an issue where a long match with too much text could stop displaying the text properly
- Slightly increased the odds of positive results in matches
- Slightly reduced the AI’s ability to book high ranking shows
Changed files in this update