1.1 – the ANNIVERSARY update

2 years ago today i started making this little thing. this update is special because the last item from the original to-do list is now complete: a boss.
new things
- new water power-up.
- 5 new cheevos.
- the keepers are no longer dormant.
gameplay changes
- difficult baddies show up more frequently.
- more friends spawn per level on average.
- flame power-up is more rare.
- white holes repel at a higher force, and are more rare.
miscellaneous
- rebalanced kill milestone cheevos to be less of a grind.
- removed twitter link from the manual. ;)
- leaderboard has been reset.
bug fixes
- fixed gamepad bumpers triggering a bunch in menus.
- fixed joystick aiming favoring diagonal directions.
- fixed a mouse aiming crash.
- fixed a memory leak crash.
Changed files in this update