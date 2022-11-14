 Skip to content

satryn deluxe update for 14 November 2022

1.1 – the ANNIVERSARY update

Share · View all patches · Build 9928410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2 years ago today i started making this little thing. this update is special because the last item from the original to-do list is now complete: a boss.

new things

  • new water power-up.
  • 5 new cheevos.
  • the keepers are no longer dormant.

gameplay changes

  • difficult baddies show up more frequently.
  • more friends spawn per level on average.
  • flame power-up is more rare.
  • white holes repel at a higher force, and are more rare.

miscellaneous

  • rebalanced kill milestone cheevos to be less of a grind.
  • removed twitter link from the manual. ;)
  • leaderboard has been reset.

bug fixes

  • fixed gamepad bumpers triggering a bunch in menus.
  • fixed joystick aiming favoring diagonal directions.
  • fixed a mouse aiming crash.
  • fixed a memory leak crash.

