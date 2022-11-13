Network optimization, new achievements, new 'signal Matriarch' feature and more!

Hey Sinners,
Patch 0.5 is live! What's new?
- Network Latency shouldn't impact Sinners' movement when they perform their tasks anymore (if you play the Matriarch). As a Matriarch, differentiating bots from laggy sinners was sometimes too easy because their movements were not as smooth, hopefully, this should be fixed!
- If the Matriarch is nearby, Sinners can now press 'escape' to signal the matriarch's location to other sinners. When concepting the game, I imagined that sinners communicating the matriarch's location to each other would be necessary to time when to go underground. While this could be achieved with chat or voice chat, this new functionality should make it more practical.
- During the round, Sinners can now see the number of tiles that have been cleared.
- 3 new achievements!
- Bug fix: not being able to go through walls as a ghost in the monastery / wrong collision in the monastery / Chinese loca fix
Coming up next!
- Custom ghost skins and custom graves, start saving up coins!
As a reminder, The Matriarch is 20% off until tomorrow!
Cheers,
Chewa
Changed files in this update