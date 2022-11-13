 Skip to content

Banana Shooter update for 13 November 2022

1.357 Update (Perk System, new gamemodes)

New Gamemode

  • Gun Game
  • Two kill = one upgrade , you will upgrade your weapon by killing others
  • King of the hill
  • Keep yourself inside the hill to get point
  • Randomizer
  • You can get a random weapon with a knife only

New Map

  • IMALL

Perk System

  • Select any perk you want
  • there are 8 perks for now

More visble End Screen

  • If you win you will see like this
  • if you lose you will see sth like this

