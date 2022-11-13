1.357 Update (Perk System, new gamemodes)

New Gamemode
- Gun Game
- Two kill = one upgrade , you will upgrade your weapon by killing others
- King of the hill
- Keep yourself inside the hill to get point
- Randomizer
- You can get a random weapon with a knife only
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update