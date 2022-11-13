 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 13 November 2022

Patch 0.7.8

  • Added a new subquest at the Suburb level
  • Fixed issue with missing music on certain levels of Chapter 1
  • Fixed a bug with repeated walking of NPCs during player transitions through the levels
  • Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

