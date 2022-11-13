- Added a new subquest at the Suburb level
- Fixed issue with missing music on certain levels of Chapter 1
- Fixed a bug with repeated walking of NPCs during player transitions through the levels
- Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 13 November 2022
Patch 0.7.8
