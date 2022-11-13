Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.009) - Minor Update
- Added enemy accuracy, evasion, crit, crit evasion, magic evasion, magic reflect and counter rate when scanning an enemy.
- Bug Fix: Small pathing issue in the 2F of Ashtondale Keep.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.009) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update