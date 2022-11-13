 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 13 November 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.009) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added enemy accuracy, evasion, crit, crit evasion, magic evasion, magic reflect and counter rate when scanning an enemy.
  • Bug Fix: Small pathing issue in the 2F of Ashtondale Keep.

