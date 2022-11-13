-
Further slowed down the landmine triggering time if player has the defuse perk while sneaking
Fixed a exploit where swapping the raven helmet with a regular helmet doesn't remove the auto health restore
Fixed a bug where loading a save errors out (clock showing 99:00:00)
Fixed a bug where player is able to jump while still falling in midair
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 November 2022
Update 1.56-9 Patch Notes
