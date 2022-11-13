 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 November 2022

Update 1.56-9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9928248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Further slowed down the landmine triggering time if player has the defuse perk while sneaking

  • Fixed a exploit where swapping the raven helmet with a regular helmet doesn't remove the auto health restore

  • Fixed a bug where loading a save errors out (clock showing 99:00:00)

  • Fixed a bug where player is able to jump while still falling in midair

