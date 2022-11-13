- Fixed the crash when opening leaderboards
- Fixed broken unlocks after using the "reset progress" setting
- Added the ability to disable the skull side bar in normal mode
- Fixed the Final Boss mission not clearing properly
- New achievement
Gunvein update for 13 November 2022
Quick fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
