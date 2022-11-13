 Skip to content

Gunvein update for 13 November 2022

Quick fixes

Build 9928078

  • Fixed the crash when opening leaderboards
  • Fixed broken unlocks after using the "reset progress" setting
  • Added the ability to disable the skull side bar in normal mode
  • Fixed the Final Boss mission not clearing properly
  • New achievement

