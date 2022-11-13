 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 13 November 2022

V0.50.0.0

View all patches · Build 9927938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Added a butchering table where you can butcher crustaceans, and soon, fish

Changes:
Added ambient occlusion to the graphical options.

Bugfixes:
Fixed an missing label in the save screen.

Changed files in this update

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
