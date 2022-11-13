- Fixed back isn't working on the lobby when using the keyboard
- Fixed exit menu missing menu items
- Fixed the process of entering into a match on multiplayer
- Fixed the process of canceling waiting players in the multiplayer lobby
- Fixed multiplayer waiting players stuck on race
- Fixed save slot delete system
- Fixed player entering into a match after abandoning the race
- Fixed vehicles getting in unexpected positions when the multiplayer patch starts
- Removed wrong languages from the options menu on multiplayer
- Update multiplayer to work properly on consoles
OverShoot Battle Race update for 13 November 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.130 version
