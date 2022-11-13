 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 13 November 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.130 version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed back isn't working on the lobby when using the keyboard
  • Fixed exit menu missing menu items
  • Fixed the process of entering into a match on multiplayer
  • Fixed the process of canceling waiting players in the multiplayer lobby
  • Fixed multiplayer waiting players stuck on race
  • Fixed save slot delete system
  • Fixed player entering into a match after abandoning the race
  • Fixed vehicles getting in unexpected positions when the multiplayer patch starts
  • Removed wrong languages from the options menu on multiplayer
  • Update multiplayer to work properly on consoles

