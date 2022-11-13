New Update Version 0.2.4!

Hello friends! New update has arrived!
About the update:
Added
- Added Anti-rad mask (protects against radiation)
- Added the ability to change the color of the nickname in the chat, as well as added the /help command for chat commands
- Added the ability to create team (write /help to the chat for a hint)
- Added more items for processing in shredder
- Added craft fuel
- Added new location - train depot
Changed
- Increased jump height
- Vegetables that can be grown now restore more parameters
- Changed the chance of obtaining some items
- Fixed silencer on some weapons
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update