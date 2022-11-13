 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead District update for 13 November 2022

New Update Version 0.2.4!

Share · View all patches · Build 9927909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friends! New update has arrived!

About the update:

Added
  • Added Anti-rad mask (protects against radiation)
  • Added the ability to change the color of the nickname in the chat, as well as added the /help command for chat commands
  • Added the ability to create team (write /help to the chat for a hint)
  • Added more items for processing in shredder
  • Added craft fuel
  • Added new location - train depot

Changed
  • Increased jump height
  • Vegetables that can be grown now restore more parameters
  • Changed the chance of obtaining some items
Changed
  • Fixed silencer on some weapons
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1772911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link