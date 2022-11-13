 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 13 November 2022

Update - Version 0.66.1 (Beta Playtest)

Share · View all patches · Build 9927881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed audio issues (syncing between players).

Features

  • Improved HUD: More tooltips, more information about the game state.
  • Added in-game player names.
  • Improved animation system: Animations are now smoother, with less choppy view bopping.

