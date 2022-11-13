Update - Version 0.66.1 (Beta Playtest)

Fixes
- Fixed audio issues (syncing between players).
Features
- Improved HUD: More tooltips, more information about the game state.
- Added in-game player names.
- Improved animation system: Animations are now smoother, with less choppy view bopping.
